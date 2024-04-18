Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after buying an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,297. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $204.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.90 and a 200-day moving average of $190.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.