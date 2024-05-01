TD Cowen Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $38.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WERN

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.