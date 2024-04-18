Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,153,000 after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,566,000 after acquiring an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,515,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU remained flat at $34.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 58,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,905. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.