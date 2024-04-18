Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 19,063 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the period. Global SuperDividend US ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 52,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIV traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,681. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $596.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

