Internet Computer Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $189.30 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $12.65 or 0.00022286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.86 billion and approximately $189.30 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00057159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014558 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,183,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,333,381 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.