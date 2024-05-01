Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,492.01% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, analysts expect Cardiff Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 104,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $190.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.94. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Cardiff Oncology

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.