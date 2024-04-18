Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Purchases 2,295 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned about 0.06% of iRobot worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iRobot by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iRobot by 248.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 44,075 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the third quarter valued at about $17,055,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

IRBT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.45.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

