VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

NYSEARCA:PFXF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 117,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

