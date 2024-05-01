PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $82.00 at JMP Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.27.

PYPL opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

