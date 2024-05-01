Airgain (AIRG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Airgain has set its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.060–0.060 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. On average, analysts expect Airgain to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airgain Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Further Reading

