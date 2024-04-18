OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.70. 947,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.