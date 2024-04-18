Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after buying an additional 185,038 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,434,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 136,960 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,418. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

