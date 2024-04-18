Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Position Cut by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,669,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,161 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 20.3% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $55,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,217,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,397,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 503,036 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,348,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,674 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.95. 77,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,118. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

