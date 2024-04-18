Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of EARN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 73,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,696. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $133.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 198,193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

