Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARNGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EARN stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 73,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,696. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $133.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 198,193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

