Peterson Wealth Services Takes $1.50 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,346 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Matador Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.61. 303,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,788. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

