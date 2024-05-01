WealthTrust Axiom LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. FMR LLC raised its position in Haleon by 22.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at about $42,640,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 121.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after buying an additional 3,249,517 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 6,593.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,692,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 1,667,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HLN opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.29. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLN shares. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

