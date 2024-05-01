WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,720,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,930 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Americas Silver were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 117,214 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 880,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Trading Down 5.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Americas Silver Corp has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 39.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

