Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 314.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Terex by 96.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth $602,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Terex’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TEX

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.