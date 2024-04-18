L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.77. The company had a trading volume of 141,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average of $199.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

