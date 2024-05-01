WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,253.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

