Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 309 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after purchasing an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DLR stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.86. The stock had a trading volume of 140,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.