The Goldman Sachs Group Increases YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $20.00

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.40 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

YPF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

NYSE:YPF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.49. 773,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339,229. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.07.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. On average, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

