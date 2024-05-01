1,483 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Purchased by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,687,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,926,000 after buying an additional 100,734 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 65.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 244,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,683,000 after buying an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

NYSE STE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.01. The company had a trading volume of 98,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,810. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.17 and a 200-day moving average of $216.44. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.79. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $185.22 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

