Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.88. The company had a trading volume of 340,977 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

