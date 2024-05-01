53,352 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Berry Wealth Group LP

Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.7% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.91. 1,916,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,808. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

