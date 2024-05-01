Berry Wealth Group LP Acquires Shares of 2,297 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,325,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,483,000 after buying an additional 77,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,350,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IQVIA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,467,000 after buying an additional 142,707 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $341,817,000 after buying an additional 31,413 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.45. 266,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,001. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

