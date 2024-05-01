Berry Wealth Group LP Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,000. Marathon Petroleum comprises 5.6% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,753,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.77.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

