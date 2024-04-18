Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $425.79. 11,440,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,119,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.24 and its 200-day moving average is $407.40. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

