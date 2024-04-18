Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $196,512,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Saia by 68.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after acquiring an additional 325,031 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 49.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after acquiring an additional 236,105 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 218,782 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,595.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.84.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $541.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $574.16 and a 200-day moving average of $474.02. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

