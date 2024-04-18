Waterfront Wealth Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.42. 850,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,213,626. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

