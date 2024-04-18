Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.6% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $96.00. 495,191 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.