Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0435 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $8,958.52 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,928.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.36 or 0.00760799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00127761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00040772 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00182062 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00038966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00104851 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,184,760 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.