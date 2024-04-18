Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 892 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $170.19 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.35.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

