Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $647,000 Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1,014.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $93.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average is $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $134.09.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

