SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 16,459 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
Kinder Morgan Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
