Tranquility Partners LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 96,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after acquiring an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.39. 102,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,267. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.