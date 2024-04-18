iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $105.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

