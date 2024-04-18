Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.31. The company had a trading volume of 107,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,353. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $87.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

