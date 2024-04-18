Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 0.3% Higher

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $274.13 and last traded at $272.14. 976,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,699,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.43.

Get Visa alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.56. The firm has a market cap of $500.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.