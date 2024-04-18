Tranquility Partners LLC Takes $215,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Tranquility Partners LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 1,282,926.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,449,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,707 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 459,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 155,648 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,134,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMOT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 66,407 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

