Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 178,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Read Our Latest Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.