Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $920,000 Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,271,660,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.4 %

QSR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.00. 163,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

