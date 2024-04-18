Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE: AIRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/11/2024 – Apartment Income REIT had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

4/11/2024 – Apartment Income REIT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

4/9/2024 – Apartment Income REIT had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $39.12 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

4/9/2024 – Apartment Income REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Apartment Income REIT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott.

3/18/2024 – Apartment Income REIT was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/28/2024 – Apartment Income REIT was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

2/22/2024 – Apartment Income REIT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.34. 391,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

