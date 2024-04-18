ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.36) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.67) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 510 ($6.35) to GBX 490 ($6.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.22) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 466.25 ($5.80).

ASC stock traded up GBX 12.40 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 362 ($4.51). 400,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 320.33 ($3.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 794 ($9.88). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 362.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 380.08. The company has a market cap of £431.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72.

In other news, insider William Barker acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of £47,450 ($59,068.84). 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

