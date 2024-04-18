Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $344,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,515. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The company has a market capitalization of $372.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

