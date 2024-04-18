Antofagasta’s (ANTO) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.16) price objective on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.30) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.67) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.14) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($23.96) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,648.33 ($20.52).

Shares of LON ANTO remained flat at GBX 2,269 ($28.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,558. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The stock has a market cap of £22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,379.10, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,926.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,653.23. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280 ($15.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,336 ($29.08).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

