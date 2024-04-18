Experian’s (EXPN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,020 ($50.04) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.82) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,394 ($42.25).
View Our Latest Report on EXPN
Experian Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Experian
In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.57), for a total transaction of £79,275.60 ($98,687.41). 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.