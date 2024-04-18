Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $173.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $140.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,027. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $66.03 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The company had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

