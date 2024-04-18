Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.47) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.16) to GBX 590 ($7.34) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 636.80 ($7.93).
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Rentokil Initial
In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.09), for a total value of £2,270,158.05 ($2,826,040.15). Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
