Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2024

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.47) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.16) to GBX 590 ($7.34) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 636.80 ($7.93).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

LON:RTO traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.37) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 417.40 ($5.20). The company had a trading volume of 16,480,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.26). The firm has a market cap of £10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,781.33, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 449.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 451.92.

Insider Transactions at Rentokil Initial

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.09), for a total value of £2,270,158.05 ($2,826,040.15). Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

