LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on LC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 190.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 400,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,970,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LendingClub by 39.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LC traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

